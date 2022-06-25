SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,790 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 7.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

