SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 261,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 249.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 844,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $45.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

