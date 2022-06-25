SimpliFi Inc. Has $14.04 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 6.4% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $175.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.69 and a 200-day moving average of $198.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

