SimpliFi Inc. Acquires 552 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 240,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 223,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

