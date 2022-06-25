Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.