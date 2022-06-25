Shopping Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00014443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $133,935.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,449 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

