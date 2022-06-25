Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $360.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $893.32.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $385.23 on Tuesday. Shopify has a one year low of $297.64 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.48 and its 200 day moving average is $728.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Shopify’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 43.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,179,000 after purchasing an additional 906,250 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 51.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after buying an additional 724,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Shopify by 101.5% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,146,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,818,000 after buying an additional 577,264 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

