Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SJR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

SJR stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439,058 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,567,000 after buying an additional 5,060,665 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 81.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 3,783,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,205,000 after buying an additional 2,999,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after buying an additional 2,123,548 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

