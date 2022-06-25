Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

SJR opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

