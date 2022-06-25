Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.32. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 166,640 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Second Sight Medical Products ( NASDAQ:EYES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In other Second Sight Medical Products news, Director Gregg Williams acquired 387,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $642,493.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,277,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,061,235.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 636,734 shares of company stock worth $1,163,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.