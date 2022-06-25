Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00.

SMG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.29.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.05. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $72.58 and a 52-week high of $193.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last three months. 27.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,477,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

