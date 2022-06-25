Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Raised by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after acquiring an additional 485,650 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.