Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.