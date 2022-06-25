Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is RHS Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RHS Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 4.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

