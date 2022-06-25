Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Head to Head Analysis

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and CleanTech Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 85.24 -$81.51 million N/A N/A CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

CleanTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and CleanTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sarcos Technology and Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 202.49%. CleanTech Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.03%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and CleanTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -40.36% -25.23% CleanTech Acquisition N/A -21.72% 1.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.