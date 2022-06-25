SafePal (SFP) Trading 27.3% Higher This Week

SafePal (SFP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001803 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafePal has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a market cap of $41.23 million and $11.72 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafePal alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00028503 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.