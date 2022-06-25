Sabal Trust CO Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

