Sabal Trust CO Sells 4,727 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after buying an additional 1,264,389 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26.

