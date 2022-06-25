Sabal Trust CO Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

