Sabal Trust CO Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.48. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

