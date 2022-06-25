Sabal Trust CO Invests $228,000 in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05.
