Sabal Trust CO Has $971,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $225.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.88.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.