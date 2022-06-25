Sabal Trust CO Has $678,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $125.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average is $156.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

