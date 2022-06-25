Sabal Trust CO Acquires 8,651 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,174 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $33,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,186,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,524,000 after purchasing an additional 81,035 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 332.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 153,344 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.60 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

