Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Down 0.9%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. 88,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 126,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. This is an increase from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, President Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 103,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $424,415.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 9,464,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,804,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 345,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,150 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

