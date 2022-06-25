Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.09

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $9.20. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 525 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

