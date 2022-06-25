Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.67.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB stock opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -18.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.99. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 63,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.41, for a total value of C$470,675.79.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.