Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,730 ($70.19) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($83.29) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($58.79) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($63.69) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,850.77 ($71.67).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,979 ($60.99) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,553.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,518.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of £80.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($53.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($77.69).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.78), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($50,121.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

