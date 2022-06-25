Router Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.33 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.75 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00008552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00128554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,608,788 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.