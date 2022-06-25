Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $28.65 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 20.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

