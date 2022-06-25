Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

