Robert W. Baird Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $150.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.85.

NYSE NKE opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

