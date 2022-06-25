Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,348 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Shares of META opened at $170.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

