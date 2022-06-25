Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 17,327 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

