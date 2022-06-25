Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $447,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,270 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.91.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

