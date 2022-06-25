Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 916 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.71. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.