Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 7,789 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Agincourt Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 518,659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after acquiring an additional 445,424 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,897,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $83.24 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.