Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 6,078 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.40.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

