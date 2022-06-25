Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $325.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $325.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

