RHS Financial LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

