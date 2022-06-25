RHS Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after buying an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after buying an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,543,000 after buying an additional 170,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

