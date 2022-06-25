RHS Financial LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.