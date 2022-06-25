RHS Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 752.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,020 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Core Bond Trust accounts for about 2.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 239,388 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

