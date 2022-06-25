Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.18%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $336,883,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.