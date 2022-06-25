Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to Outperform by Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Hovde Group currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Renasant from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. Renasant has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $42.16.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $52,111,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after buying an additional 377,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,593,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,838,000 after acquiring an additional 149,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

