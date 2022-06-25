Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

RLLWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.80 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

