Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Coinbase Global by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $116,815,000 after purchasing an additional 356,734 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Shares of COIN opened at $62.71 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

