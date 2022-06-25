Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 0.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,866 shares of company stock worth $4,569,694. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.09. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

