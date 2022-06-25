Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys 122,956 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,956 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 13.1% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.