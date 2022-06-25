Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,351 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $12.01 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

